Alice May Brown, 81, of South Fayette, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital after a sudden illness.

She was born May 21, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frederick and Ellen Stewart Workman.

She loved spending much of her time with the grandchildren, and enjoyed caring for her pets.

She worked as a production worker for Thepit Manufacturing, Carnegie.

Surviving are three sons, Clifford B. (Eva) Brown III of South Carolina, Thomas (Jan) Brown of Cecil Township and Robert (Patricia) Brown of North Strabane; a daughter, Lorie Brown of South Fayette; five grandchildren, Elyse (Matt) McEwen, Thomas "TJ" (Meagan) Brown Jr., Logan Brown, Nicholas Brown and Alexandra Brown; six great-grandchildren, Lochlan, Saige, Hazel and Sheperd McEwen, and Troy and Claira Brown; and a brother, Kenneth Workman of Erie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford B. Brown Jr.; and brothers Donald and Marian "Sonny" Workman; sisters Pearl Stapinski, Ruth Toth and Linda Lewis.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where services will be held at noon on Friday, September 6, with Pastor Gary Chorpenning officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.