Alice Campbell, 89, of Burgettstown, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in her home, with her daughter by her side.

She was born June 25, 1931, in Langeloth, a daughter of the late Jose and Bibiana Lopez Campa.

Mrs. Campbell was the owner and operator of Alice's Beauty Shoppe that originated in Langeloth and then moved to Burgettstown. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards-Texas Holdem, planning bingo and 31. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going to the Burgettstown Senior Center where she will always be remembered for her sense of humor and kind words. She also enjoyed going to Vegas and playing in Poker tournaments.

Surviving are her daughter, Benita J. Campbell of Burgettstown; grandchildren, Lucas M. Campbell of Las Vegas and David A. Minchez of California. Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Bob Truax of Langeloth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur D. Campbell who passed away in 1995; brothers and sisters, Manuel, Arthur, Eby, Louis, Raul and Josefina Campa and Sarafina Turax.

All servies will be private and are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301. Interment will be held in Grandview Cemetery, Burgettstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Burgettstown Senior Citizens, Burgettstown Library or the charity of one's choice.

