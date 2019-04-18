Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Carolyn Volpe.

Alice Carolyn "Carol" Volpe, 83, of Jupiter, Fla., formerly of Houston, was graciously received into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ, surrounded by family, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Jupiter.

Carol was born Christmas Eve, 1935, in Bedford, a daughter of Robert and Alice Foy. On August 19, 1956, she married her college sweetheart, Ralph R. Volpe, who survives. Carol and Ralph served the Lord together for more than 62 years.

Also surviving are three sons, Ralph Volpe Jr. (Debbie), Robert Volpe (Cindy) and William Volpe (Paula), all of Florida; daughter Carolyn Burns (Steve), also of Florida; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Erica), Ashleigh, Kristin (Jonathan), Angela (Lance), Rachael, William Jr., Andrew, Alex (Amanda), Nicole and Jeffrey; three stepgrandchildren, Mia, Joshua and Jordan (Jaden); six great-grandchildren, Jude, Christian, Caleb, Lia, Xander and Michael; and two brothers, Robert Foy and William Foy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Foy and Benjamin Foy.

Carol expressed unconditional love for her family by laboring tirelessly as an amazing stay-at-home mom. She spent her days joyfully creating a beautiful place for her husband, children and grandchildren to grow and enjoy life. She was also busy outside her home, serving the Lord alongside her minister husband, who pastored Central Assembly of God Church in Houston for more than 36 years. Carol was the church organist, and at various times directed the women's ministries and Sunday school department, along with countless other ministry tasks and labors of love for her church family and the Lord.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Christ Fellowship Chapel/South Campus, 5312 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. The Rev. Matt Pilot will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to Harvest Community Church, 100 S. Pennock Lane, Jupiter, FL 33458, where she was a member. For condolences, visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.