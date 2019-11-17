Alice Dolores Speer, 89, of Burgettstown, died Friday, November 15, 2019, in her home.

She was born August 12, 1930, in Oakdale, a daughter of the late Merle and Amanda Walton Liggitt.

Mrs. Speer was a homemaker.

Surviving are her children, Dolores Lee Speer of Burgettstown, Kenneth Charles Speer of Weirton, Lee E. Speer Jr. of Paris, David Keith Speer of Creighton, Michael W. Speer of Burgettstown; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Gloria Smith, Velma Csonka and Ester Hill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee E. Speer; an infant son; brothers Merle (Buss) Liggitt and Elmer George Liggitt; sister Grace Bainbridge; granddaughter Chelsey Speer.

Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, (724-926-2800). Private interment will follow at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Sign the guest book at thomas-Littlefuneralservice.com.