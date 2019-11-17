Alice Dolores Speer (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Dolores Speer.
Service Information
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA
15057
(724)-693-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alice Dolores Speer, 89, of Burgettstown, died Friday, November 15, 2019, in her home.

She was born August 12, 1930, in Oakdale, a daughter of the late Merle and Amanda Walton Liggitt.

Mrs. Speer was a homemaker.

Surviving are her children, Dolores Lee Speer of Burgettstown, Kenneth Charles Speer of Weirton, Lee E. Speer Jr. of Paris, David Keith Speer of Creighton, Michael W. Speer of Burgettstown; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Gloria Smith, Velma Csonka and Ester Hill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee E. Speer; an infant son; brothers Merle (Buss) Liggitt and Elmer George Liggitt; sister Grace Bainbridge; granddaughter Chelsey Speer.

Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, (724-926-2800). Private interment will follow at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Sign the guest book at thomas-Littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 17, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.