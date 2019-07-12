Alice Elizabeth Impiccini, 91, of Brownsville, Low Hill, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown, with her family by her side.

She was born February 22, 1928, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late William P. and Susie Kubik Batterby.

Mrs. Impiccini was a graduate of East Bethlehem High School.

She co-owned and operated Impiccini Bus Lines from 1969 to 2002, a business she and her husband founded.

Alice was a former member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading, baking and cooking.

Surviving are a son Joseph H. "Jody" Impiccini Sr. (Tammy) of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Joseph H. Impiccini Jr. (Cristen Johnson) and Kimberly McCrerey (Jimmy Henry); two great-grandchildren, Quinn and Colby McCrerey; a brother, Joseph Batterby (Delores) of Venetia; a sister, Mildred Fiumenero of Trenton, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Joseph P. Impiccini, who died June 4, 1976; son David Impiccini, who died September 14, 2018; two brothers, Walter Impiccini, who died in infancy, and William Batterby, who died in 1985; and a sister, Susan Morgan, who died April 10, 2017.

Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, July 13, in Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with the Rev. John Pipp officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.