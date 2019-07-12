Alice Elizabeth Impiccini (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Elizabeth Impiccini.
Service Information
Greenlee Funeral Home - Fredericktown
42 Bank Street at Crawford Road P.O. Box 395
Fredericktown, PA
15333
(724)-377-2232
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Greenlee Funeral Home - Fredericktown
42 Bank Street at Crawford Road P.O. Box 395
Fredericktown, PA 15333
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlee Funeral Home - Fredericktown
42 Bank Street at Crawford Road P.O. Box 395
Fredericktown, PA 15333
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Taylor Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alice Elizabeth Impiccini, 91, of Brownsville, Low Hill, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown, with her family by her side.

She was born February 22, 1928, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late William P. and Susie Kubik Batterby.

Mrs. Impiccini was a graduate of East Bethlehem High School.

She co-owned and operated Impiccini Bus Lines from 1969 to 2002, a business she and her husband founded.

Alice was a former member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading, baking and cooking.

Surviving are a son Joseph H. "Jody" Impiccini Sr. (Tammy) of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Joseph H. Impiccini Jr. (Cristen Johnson) and Kimberly McCrerey (Jimmy Henry); two great-grandchildren, Quinn and Colby McCrerey; a brother, Joseph Batterby (Delores) of Venetia; a sister, Mildred Fiumenero of Trenton, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Joseph P. Impiccini, who died June 4, 1976; son David Impiccini, who died September 14, 2018; two brothers, Walter Impiccini, who died in infancy, and William Batterby, who died in 1985; and a sister, Susan Morgan, who died April 10, 2017.

Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, July 13, in Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with the Rev. John Pipp officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.