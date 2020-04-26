Alice Francene "Zinka" Ellis, 72, of Washington, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in her home. She had been in declining health over the past year.

She was born October 13, 1947, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Arthur Ellis Sr. and Margaret Davis Ellis.

Following high school, Alice went on to graduate from Bradford Business School.

She was Baptist by faith. Her primary goal in life was taking care of her family and all those she considered family. Her passions included spending time with and loving her grandchildren, and cooking and feeding many.

Surviving are her husband, William P. "Mr. Bill" Coney of Washington; two sons, Anthony (Michelle) Ellis and Justin Coney, both of Washington; three stepsons, Steven, Troy and Todd Coney; two brothers, James Ellis and David (Chantel) Ellis, both of Washington; two sisters, Patricia Ellis of Washington and Margaret Mallory of Canonsburg; two half sisters, Kim Lea Campbell and Tana Lea, both of Washington; a daughter-in-law, Bea Thomas; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Taylor and Haylea Ellis, Tristin Coney, Lydia Washington, and Heather Miller, Lana, Tori and Summer Thomas; numerous great-grandchildren; four adopted children, Beverly and T'ona Porter and Gracie and Autumn Vicenti; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Furlo Ellis; two sisters, Helen Newton and Grace Ellis; and a brother, Charles Ellis.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held at this time. A memorial service, to celebrate her life, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

