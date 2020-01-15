Alice Irene Cecchine, 74, of Washington, died Monday, January 13, 2020, in her home.

She was born May 13, 1945, in Washington, a daughter of the late Thomas Kovacicek and Viola Trevina Kovacicek.

Mrs. Cecchine loved the Steelers, but the Penguins were her favorite team.

She loved her family, which was her pride and joy.

On October 28, 1988, she married Anthony Cecchine, who died December 13, 2012.

Surviving are four children, Debra Clark (Paul Zidermanis) of Texas, Robin Huffman (Kenneth) of Washington, James Pattison of Washington and Keith Pattison (Heather) of Washington; seven grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Jennifer (Nate), Nicole, Katelyn, AJ and Amber; and several great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Kevin Pattison, and a grandson, Derek Huffman.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

