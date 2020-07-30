1/
Alice J. Angelo
1922 - 2020
Alice J. Angelo, 97, of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Weirton Medical Center. She was born December 19, 1922, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late James and Stella Mantalis Pihiou. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James G. Angelo; brother Chris J. Pihiou; sister Mary Silvestros; and son-in-law Keith Casto.

After 34 years of service, Alice retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a very active member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg. The church was her life. She was a very generous and giving woman who treated everyone she met as though they were her family.

"Yia Yia," as she was lovingly known, is survived by daughters Sandy Casto of New Cumberland and Connie (William) Douglas of Weirton; brothers George and Andrew Pihiou, both of Canonsburg; grandchildren John (Jen) Manos, Alice (Jeff) Duffy, Jamie Manos, Jimmy (Celeste) Douglas and George Douglas; and great-grandchildren Joshua and Addison Duffy, Landen, Mila and Sutton Manos.

Friends will be received from 9 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, July 31, at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 3528 West Street, Weirton, W.Va. The Rev. Fr. Matthew Moore will officiate.

Private interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Weirton.

Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home is providing professional services.

Share tributes and memories at www.grecohertnick.com, 304-748-3219.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church,
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
3219 Main St
Weirton, WV 26062
304-748-3219
