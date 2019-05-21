Alice L. Monticello, 89, of Avella, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 18, 2019, in ManorCare, Bethel Park surrounded by family.

She was born July 1, 1929, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Edward Winfield and Estella Temple Huff.

Alice had lived in Avella since 1949 and was a member of Grove United Presbyterian Church in West Middletown. She worked with her husband on their dairy farm while raising their three children and taking care of the home.

Mrs. Monticello loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid fan of square dancing music, an expert cake maker and enjoyed her flowers, crocheting and cooking.

On July 29, 1949, she married Peter William Monticello Jr., who died on September 26, 1987.

Also surviving are a daughter, Diana (Gary) Donaldson; two sons, Peter William Monticello, III and Charles Monticello, all of Avella; two grandchildren, Peggi Jean Keenan and Daniel K. McGuier; seven great-grandchildren, Alan, Hayley, Drew, Amber, Lucas, Samantha and Cody; three great-great-grandchildren; sister Patsy Gaskill of Waynesburg; and brother Merle Huff of Youngstown, Ohio.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a grandson, Charles L. McGuier; two brothers, Floyd "Bud" and David Huff; and a brother that died in infancy.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, where additional visitations will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., the time of service, Friday, May 24, with Pastor Gary Gibson.

Burial will be in West Middletown Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.