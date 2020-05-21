Alice Leverne Patterson Kelley
Alice Leverne Patterson Kelley, 98, of West Middletown, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.All arrangements are private and under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
