Alice M. Caltumo, 84, of McDonald, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in her home.

She was born December 30, 1934, in McDonald, a daughter of James J. Augustine and Julia Edna Plance Augustine.

Mrs. Caltumo was a graduate of McDonald High School's class of 1952. She worked for a few years at RCA in Houston. She then became a clerk at the McDonald Pharmacy, from where she retired in 1996 after 18 years.

Alice was a member of Iron's Memorial Presbyterian Church. She loved playing cards, bingo, going out to eat and shopping.

On August 24, 1987, she married Ronald C. Caltumo, who survives.

Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Cindy Coupe; a son, Randy Taylor; a brother, James (Rosalie) Augustine; and a sister, Shirley (Nick) Borovich.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.