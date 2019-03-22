Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. Porter Donaldson.

Alice M. Donaldson, 84, of Bridgeville, formerly of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

She was born November 16, 1934, in Southview, a daughter of Guy and Sophie Malesky Porter.

Mrs. Porter was a graduate of Midway High School.

Alice worked as a nurse's aide for over 25 years at St. Clair Hospital in Scott Township.

She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville.

Surviving are three children, Kim (Helen) Donaldson of Coraopolis, Kathy (Ralph) Kessler of Sturgeon and Ken (Chris) Donaldson of McDonald; two sisters, Janet Fulmer of Bethel Park and Agnes Joye Brackman of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Brian and Bobby Falconer, Cassandra, Arlo, Kenny and John Donaldson and Ann Duran; several great-grandchildren; and an aunt, Virginia "Vigie" Sherman.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA. 15057, where services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Baptist Home, 489 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Baptist Homes Society and Caring Hospice staff provided exceptional care to Alice.