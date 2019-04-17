Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Marie Bennett.

Alice Marie Bennett, 89, of Washington, formerly of Canonsburg, died Sunday, April 13, 2019, in Premiere Washington Health Care.

She was born September 28, 1929, in McDonald, a daughter of Joseph W. and Virginia A. Thornton.

She is survived by her son, the Rev. Cordell L. Bennett of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Timothy Dowdy of Washington, Elaina Michelle Bennett of Canonsburg, Almira Marie Bennett of Greensburg, Tiffany Annette Bennett of Mt. Lebanon, Christina Danielle Bennett of Canonsburg and Corey Bennett (Denisha) of Jeannette; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three sisters, Bernice Dowdy, Irene Perkins and Ida Bennett.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. the time of service, Friday, April 19, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, with the Rev. Cordell Bennett officiating. Interment will be private.

