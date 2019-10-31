Allan Hunter Calkins, 62, of Bridgeport, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, in his home.

He was born December 11, 1956, in Dover, N.J., a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Morey.

Allan worked as the lead custodian at JCPenney at The Highlands. He loved to cook, fish with his son, Gary, and spend time with his family.

Allan is survived by his loving partner of 40 years, Janet Trager of Bridgeport; three sons, Gerry Trager of West Alexander, Allan Trager (Jessica Murphy) of Yorkville, Ohio, and Gary Calkins of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Tremichael Trager, Hayden Krajewski, Trinity Ackermann and Destiny Trager; his black lab, Bruno; and his brother, Ray.

Friends will be received from noon until the 3 p.m. hour of service Friday, November 1, in Kepner Funeral Homes, 166 Kruger Street, Wheeling, W.Va., 304-242-2311, with the Rev. Margie Carr officiating.

