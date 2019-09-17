Allan R. "Big Al" Nicholls Sr., 78, of Washington and Haines City, Fla., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, in Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center.

He was born September 15, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late Charles and Aldene Lemmon Nicholls.

Mr. Nicholls was a 1960 graduate of Ellsworth High School and also attended Penn Commercial.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1968.

Allan was employed with Washington Steel for over 30 years, where he worked in shipping and production control. He was later employed for 17 years as a security guard at Disneyworld, Orlando, Fla.

Mr. Nicholls was a member of the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church.

He was a licensed pilot who enjoyed flying small planes. He also enjoyed golfing, camping, NASCAR, the beach and traveling, but his passion was motorcycles – he'd think nothing of hoping on one and driving from Orlando to Boston just for a bowl of clam chowder.

Surviving are a daughter, Kristy Wood of Marianna; a son, Allan R. Nicholls Jr. (Jamie) of Eighty Four; seven grandchildren, Kylee and Jeremy Wood and Dylan, Cameron, Bradon, Regan and Riley Nicholls; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Lonnie Nicholls (Dori) of Eighty Four; and a nephew.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is daughter Jody Nicholls, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, with Pastor John Dykstra officiating. Interment will follow in Scenery Hill Cemetery.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.