Allen A. Fortunato, 64, of Pittsburgh, passed Friday, March 27, 2020.

He was a son of Alfonso and his stepmother, Freda Fortunato.

He was the beloved father of Virginia Fortunato; brother of Deborah Fortunato Czernecki; and stepbrother of John, James and Donald Reckner.

He will be missed by his friend Bob Stiller, they enjoyed talking baseball.

Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Fortunato; brothers Frank and James; and his sister, Cheryl.

There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home Inc.