Allen Carter, 93, of California, died Saturday, February 29, 2020.

He was born October 1, 1926, in Smallwood, a son of the late Edgar and Margaret (LeJohn) Carter.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the California Hill Gun Club, the Italo American Citizens Club of California, and the Monongahela Valley Lodge No. 461 Free and Accepted Masons where he was a 50 plus year member.

Allen was retired from Columbia Gas with 35 years of distinguished service.

Allen loved to fish and hunt. He especially loved squirrel hunting with his grandchildren. He was so proud of the fact that all of the deer that Hannah has tagged were taken with his rifle.

He liked to socialize at the clubs with his many friends, which he thought of as family, as he and Hunter made their weekly rounds.

In addition to his parents Allen was preceded in death by his wife Irene (Fauvie) Carter; and his brother George William "Red" Carter.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Denise Holt (Rick); sisters, Dorothy Carter Stull, of Bentleyville, and Irene Carter Spangler of Newport, Wash.; grandchildren, Chad Holt (Angela), Christy Bayles (Danny); great-grandchildren, Hunter Bayles, Ryan Holt, Ashley Holt, and Hannah Bayles; numerous nieces and nephews and his grand dog "Hank."

Friends will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, where funeral services will begin at 5 p.m.