Allen E. Clingan, 90, of McMurray, went to be with his Lord Sunday, March 3, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Janet Clingan; father of Linda Clingan and Bruce (Karen) Clingan; grandfather of Amy (Mark) Benedetti, Todd (Kate) Clingan and Jeffrey (Sheila) Clingan; great-grandfather of Madilynn, Juliana and Luca Benedetti, Maverick Clingan and Sawyer Clingan; and brother of Merle Panko, John Clingan Jr., Ethel Rutter, Norma Miller, Marion Reich, Arlene Frankenberry, Roy Clingan, Dale Clingan, Gary Clingan and Sharon Knudson.

Al was a custom home builder and land developer. He loved to golf, bowl, play cards and vacation with his family in Hilton Head, S.C.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in Center Presbyterian Church, 255 Center Church Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Everybody is asked to meet at the church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Arc Human Services, Meadow Pointe Building, 470 Johnson Road, Suite 200, Washington, PA 15301, or Center Presbyterian Church, McMurray.

