Allen K. "Pete" Grimm Jr., 52, of Washington, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born September 3, 1966, in Washington, a son of Martha M. Grimm and the late Allen K. Grimm Sr.

Mr. Grimm was a 1985 graduate of Washington High School.

He worked as a Washington County 9-1-1 operator and an emergency medical technician for Ambulance and Chair Service. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Canton Township Volunteer Fire Department.

In his free time, Mr. Grimm enjoyed photography and spending time at the fire station. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a sister, Sherri R. (Jeff Mastic) Unrue and a nephew, Shane (Kirstin Smith) Unrue.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, May 26, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services are private. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Centers for Organ Recovery and Education, www.core.org. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.