Allen Keith Weaver, 79, formerly of Apollo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He was a son of the late Ethel and Gilmore Weaver; beloved husband of Patricia Weaver for 60 years; loving father of James Weaver, Shawn Weaver, Steven (Michele) Weaver and the late Lisa Weaver Hoak; brother of Phyllis Anthony, the late Goldie Kohn Weaver, June Myers and Elizabeth Riggle; stepbrother of the late Edward and John Weaver. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Allen enjoyed hanging out with friends and family. He enjoyed Westerns. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be no services.

