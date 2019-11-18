Allen Koonse (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I have been trying to get ahold of Allen for awhile, and..."
    - Karen Haiden
  • "Tina and Sara, I am so truly sorry for your loss. Please..."
    - Tamara Bogan
Service Information
Jerome A Stefkovich Funeral Home
18 Campbell Street
Avella, PA
15312
(724)-587-3825
Obituary
Send Flowers

Allen Koonse, 55, of Avella, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.

He was born June 9, 1964, in Canonsburg, son of the late Wilbur Koonse Jr. and Lulubelle O'Bryan Koonse.

Mr. Koonse was a 1982 graduate of Canon-McMillian High School and attended Washington & Jefferson College.

He worked as a general contractor for 40 years and enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Sarah, and his dog, Abby.

Surviving are his companion of 21 years, with whom he made his home, Tina Bardella Rucci; a daughter, Sarah Bardella of Avella; a sister, Eleanor "Red" Stevens of Canonsburg; two nieces; a nephew; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Wilbur "Will" Koonse.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc. to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.