Allen Koonse, 55, of Avella, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.

He was born June 9, 1964, in Canonsburg, son of the late Wilbur Koonse Jr. and Lulubelle O'Bryan Koonse.

Mr. Koonse was a 1982 graduate of Canon-McMillian High School and attended Washington & Jefferson College.

He worked as a general contractor for 40 years and enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Sarah, and his dog, Abby.

Surviving are his companion of 21 years, with whom he made his home, Tina Bardella Rucci; a daughter, Sarah Bardella of Avella; a sister, Eleanor "Red" Stevens of Canonsburg; two nieces; a nephew; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Wilbur "Will" Koonse.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc. to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.