Allison Marie Gerstberger, infant daughter of Charles Gerstberger and Crystal Bergbigler, passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2020.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a brother, Charles Gerstberger Jr.; paternal grandparents Linda Gerstberger (Robert) of Belle Vernon; two aunts, Cassandra Price Spadaro of Belle Vernon and Ashley Gerstberger of Fredericktown; and an uncle, Hunter Gerstberger of Belle Vernon.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

