Alma Jean Stimmel MacGregor, 95, of Claysville, passed away in her home Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a long illness.

Jean was born in Lock Four to the late Albert E. Stimmel and Alma Smith Stimmel.

She graduated from South High School, Pittsburgh, in 1941, earned an associate's degree in business from the former Robert Morris College and went on to work for Army Intelligence during World War II.

In 1944, Jean married James MacGregor Jr. and they had 2 daughters. Jean and Jim worked together throughout their marriage at a number of business ventures, until his death in 1986, at which time Jean retired from the King Arthur Clock Company.

Jean split her childhood between Bentleyville and Pittsburgh's South Side, and followed the Pittsburgh tradition of growing up in the South, staying in the South, later living in Castle Shannon, Brentwood, Pleasant Hills and Bethel Park until settling on the Barojax Farm, Claysville, in 1973, where she lived until her death. Jean loved the farm, her horse Barney and other pets, crossword puzzles, reading, crafts and playing the occasional practical joke. She was a member of Cleland Homemakers.

A lifelong Democrat who married a staunch Republican, she enjoyed spirited political discussions up until her death, only ever missing a handful of elections due to advanced illness.

Jean was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Canonsburg.

Surviving are a daughter, Joan M. MacGregor, with whom Jean made her home; three nephews; and close, longtime friends Dot, John and JR Zawacki. She is also survived by numerous cats, including her favorite, Bentley, and dogs Christy, Rose, Meme and Lionel, all of whom gave her many hours of entertainment pleasure, especially during her final years of confinement.

Ashok Kumar, MD, provided excellent, closely-monitored medical care that allowed Jean to make the most of her last years.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a daughter, Jeannie MacGregor Murawski, and a sister, Reba Stimmel Walker.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of service, Friday, July 5, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor John Gropp officiating. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the , St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Canonsburg, or Washington Area Humane Society.

