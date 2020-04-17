Alvera M. "Mug/Mary" Mayhew, of Langeloth, went home to be with Jesus at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Nellie Nixon; her children, Becky A. Stewart, Jonathan T. "Sonny" Mayhew, Kathleen I. Bailey and Bundy Mills; her grandchildren, Dana A. Coats, Deanna Skirpan, Michelle Bailey-Hennessey, Bobbie Jo Salvi, Jonathan T. Mayhew III, Alex Mayhew, Alexander W. Reed, Robert Daris, Jason Rust, Craig Rust, Robert Bagwell and David Bagwell; as well as her 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Wilbur Stewart and William Bailey.

She was an active member of the Burgettstown Senior Citizen Club, where she volunteered for 14 years delivering meals on wheels. She worked at the Duncan Miller Glass Company in Washington during World War II and did housekeeping for 20 years in the Burgettstown area. At age 96, she still enjoyed going to bingo and playing the slot machines at the casinos.

Due to the current circumstances, services will be private for the family and under the care of Skirpan Funeral Home. The service will be recorded and uploaded to the Skirpan/Dearth Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.skirpanfuneralhome.com. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.