Alverta "Bird" Wilson, 98, of Garards Fort (Headlee Heights) and formerly of Waltersburg, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Masontown.

She was born February 13, 1922, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Herman and Mamie A. Younkin Fosbrink.

Mrs. Wilson resided in Headlee Heights since 1957 and was a former member of the former Church of the Nazarene in Greensboro. After the church closed, she attended the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Wilson cherished the company of her family and enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing cards. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. On October 28, 1939, she married A. Glenn Wilson, who died November 2, 2004.

Surviving are two sons, Arthur Glenn Wilson, Jr. (Ann) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Larry P. Wilson (Joyce) of Garards Fort; a daughter, Audrey Jean Bohon of Point Marion; seven grandchildren, Terry Neal Beck, Kelly Ann Beck, Tracy Lynn Medved, Christina Louise Beatty, Eric Allen Wilson (Sharon), Becky R. Wilson and Amy Lynn Caldwell (Christopher); 11 great-grandchildren; her special caretaker and family friend, Jackie Workman of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilson was anticipating the birth of a great-great-grandson in April.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, are three brothers, William H. Fosbrink, John H. Fosbrink and Howard Fosbrink; and three sisters, Beaulah M. Srednicki, Marie K. Fisher and Betty Jane Scanner.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9. Rev. H. David McElroy will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the . For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.