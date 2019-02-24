Owner of Rosefield

Grocery

Alvin Greenfield, formerly of Brownsville, and Boca Raton Fla., died February 9, 2019 in the Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield, Mich.

Mr. Greenfield was born on January 14, 1929 in McKeesport. Before retiring to Florida, Mr. Greenfield owned the Rosefield Grocery Store in Richeyville. He and his wife Gloria had recently relocated to the Ann Arbor area to be near their daughter, Marcie Greenfield.

Mr. Greenfield is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gloria Greenfield; his son, Bruce Greenfield of Boston, Mass.; daughters, Sheila (partner Steven Goldstein) Lynch, and Marcie (Jim Morgenstern) Greenfield; grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan Kruse) Greenfield, Matthew (Hannah) Greenpine, James Schneeman, Phillip Schneeman, Breena Morgenstern, Leah Morgenstern; and sister, Dolores (Dr. William) Fogel. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Julia Kruse, Jordan Kruse and Freya Greenpine.

He was interred on February 12, 2019 in the Old Gemils, Elrod Cemetery in McKeesport. Donations may be made to Parkinson's research in his honor.