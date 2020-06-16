Alyce R. Barto, 89, of Slovan, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 30, 1930, in Machias, N.Y., a daughter of the late Peter Paul Latwin and Sophia Kosakowski Latwin.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David Duffy Barto (2009); grandson Barry Clark Barto (1999); sisters Agnes Brandenburg, Ardis Navage, Vera Levanduski, Dorothy Tokash; brothers John Latwin, Joe Lovin, Louis Lovin.

Alyce was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she belonged to Christian Mothers; Slovan Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary; and vice president of the Burgettstown Senior Citizens Center.

Alyce was an amazing woman and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her daughter, Debra Sheridan (John) of Orland Park, Ill.; sons David Barto (Deborah) of Paris, Michael Barto (Rosanne) of Severna Park, Md.; grandchildren Bryan Barto (Melissa), Allyson Barto (fianc Jerrett Marcuson), Kelly Sheridan, Katie Clements (Scott), Meghan Sheridan; great-granddaughters Kylie Barto, Delaney Barto; brother Frank Lovin of Pittsburgh.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1109 South Main Street, Burgettstown, with the Rev. Zach Galiyas as celebrant. Facial masks are required at church as well as social distancing. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the Barry Clark Barto Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o 130 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, PA 15021; Burgettstown Senior Citizens Center, 200 Senior Way, Burgettstown, PA 15021; or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1109 South Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

