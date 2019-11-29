Amanda L. Roscoe, 39, of Carnegie, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Joshua M. L. Roscoe; daughter of Marcie Broskey of Pennsbury Village and Leonard Broskey Jr. of Imperial; and daughter-in-law of Edmund and Mary Lou Roscoe of Ruff Creek.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, November 30, in Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home, 524 Washington Avenue, Carnegie.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

