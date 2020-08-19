Amanda Marie Neff Beal, 35, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She had been seriously ill for over three years. A third attack of pancreatitis took her life.

She was born June 22, 1985, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Sherry Ardeno of Washington and Mike (Tracey) Neff of Clearwater, Fla.

Mrs. Beal danced at Jenny McClelland Dance Studio for several years. She was a 2004 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School. She attended one year at the University of Cincinnati and had a degree in phlebotomy.

She loved cooking and doing crafts. She was well known for her jewelry making.

On September 7, 2014, she married Robert Beal, who survives.

She had a daughter, Bree-Anna, whom she called "Bree-Bug" and a son, Jackson whom she called "Little Bear."

Also surviving are her maternal grandparents, Mickey and Sandy Ringer Ardeno of Washington, with whom she had a very special bond; a maternal uncle, Michael Ardeno of Washington, who spoiled her from birth; three brothers, Adam (Chastity) Justice of Waynesburg, Eric (Amanda) Justice of Wind Ridge and Scott Neff of Clearwater, Fla.; a stepsister, Rachel Rayburn of Clearwater, Fla.; several nieces; one nephew; a maternal aunt; several paternal aunts; one paternal uncle; several cousins; and her in-laws, Drs. Mike and Debra Beal.

Deceased are her paternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Neff.

Amanda was known throughout her family as "Nanna's angel." She will always be remembered for her big smile and her very sweet and kind heart. To know her was to love her.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, with Pastor Ron Ringer officiating. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor and Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.