Amanda Scott Pauls, 40, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Washington Hospital.

She was born November 3, 1978, in Washington, a daughter of the late Edwin C. Johnson and Elaine A. Avolia.

She was a 1997 graduate of McGuffey High School and went on to get her bachelor's in communication and master's in speech pathology from California University of Pennsylvania.

On October 8, 2004, she married Brandon Pauls.

She worked her entire professional career at Southpointe Golf Club, primarily in member relations. Anyone that met her was immediately drawn to her beautiful personality and infectious smile. She was cast in the perfect role in her position to share her warmth, kindness, positivity and laughter and was beloved by the members.

The apple of her eye was born January 22, 2009, Kendell Scott Pauls. With all the wonderful traits Amanda possessed, becoming a fantastic mother was an easy transition into parenthood. The lessons and values she has instilled will continue to live on.

She is survived by her husband, Brandon; daughter Kendell; sister Kari; and her in-laws, Dick and Cathy Pauls.

Family, friends and others whose lives Amanda touched are invited to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Washington, at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

