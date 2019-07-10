Amber Marie Reese, 34, of Washington, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in her home.

She was born October 16, 1984, in Washington, a daughter of Kenneth G. Seeholzer of West Virginia and Debra Donley of Washington.

A member of Abundant Life Baptist Church, she worked as a home health aide.

Amber enjoyed helping her family, watching movies, dancing, singing, going to the mall with her sister, hunting, fishing, swimming and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are two sons, Fareal Reese Johnson and Niko Reese, both of Washington; two daughters, Talaysia and Cheryl Wagner, both of Waynesburg; many brothers and sisters, including her sister, Shannon Rush, and her best friend and twin sister, Karen Reese, both of Washington; maternal grandmother Mary Reese Rood; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Deceased is her maternal grandfather, Marlyn D. Reese Jr.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, July 11, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Dr. Jeffrey C. Diedrich officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

