Amelia Marchione Rotunda, 96, of Allison Park, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Victoria Manor, Oakdale.

She is survived by her children, Jean (Denny) Colo and Richard (Patti) Rotunda; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Florence Nicolella.

Amelia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Rotunda, in 1985, as well as her sisters, Louise Rotunda and Vera Barbella.

Per Amelia's request, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, in St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw PA 15116 (Hampton Township), with Father John Marcucci celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.