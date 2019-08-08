Amy A. Lenart, 38, of Venetia, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 4, 2019.

She is survived by her mother, Pamela Lenart; her four siblings, Heather Silver, Courtney Patel, Nicole Rumbold and William R. Lenart. She was preceded in death by her father, William J. Lenart.

She was loved by many and had a contagious personality. Amy had a way of always making others feel welcomed and comfortable and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the George A. Thoma Funeral Home, Inc., 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford.