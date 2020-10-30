Amy Cable, 67, of Joffre, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon.

She was born December 20, 1952, a daughter of the late Albert and Rose Yesko.

She began her career at Pittsburgh Children's Hospital in the operating room and focused on pediatric orthopedic nursing for area youth. Later she was a career operating room nurse for over three decades and primarily focused on orthopedics and sports medicine at UPMC Montefiore.

Amy was a true giver in every sense. Amy always strived to make sure those she loved around her were taken care of – often before her own needs were met. This nursing spirit established an unbreakable bond of family and friendship with those around her.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Zilich (Shanti); and two grandsons, Sebastian, seven, and Luka, 19 months. The Zilich family currently resides in Watertown, Mass., outside of Boston. Amy also leaves her beloved boyfriend Brian Eger, who lived together in Carnegie.

