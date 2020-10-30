1/1
Amy Cable
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Amy Cable, 67, of Joffre, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon.

She was born December 20, 1952, a daughter of the late Albert and Rose Yesko.

She began her career at Pittsburgh Children's Hospital in the operating room and focused on pediatric orthopedic nursing for area youth. Later she was a career operating room nurse for over three decades and primarily focused on orthopedics and sports medicine at UPMC Montefiore.

Amy was a true giver in every sense. Amy always strived to make sure those she loved around her were taken care of – often before her own needs were met. This nursing spirit established an unbreakable bond of family and friendship with those around her.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Zilich (Shanti); and two grandsons, Sebastian, seven, and Luka, 19 months. The Zilich family currently resides in Watertown, Mass., outside of Boston. Amy also leaves her beloved boyfriend Brian Eger, who lived together in Carnegie.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown PA 15021, 724-947-2049. www.youngfhinc.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home (Burgettstown)
23 Erie Mine Rd
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-2049
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved