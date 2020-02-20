Amy Kelly, 54, of Burgettstown, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in The Grove at Washington.

She was born November 10, 1965, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Robert G. and Shirley Grant Kelly of McDonald.

Miss Kelly was a waitress at Eat 'n Park in Robinson Township for 33 years. She enjoyed reading, disc jockeying and singing karaoke.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fianc, John Shedlock Sr.; children, John P. Shedlock and Timothy L. (Logan Pickering) Shedlock, all of Burgettstown; grandchildren, Kinsley, Olivia and Madalynn Shedlock; brothers and sister, Kim (Tony) Leibert, Robert T. Kelly and Thomas (Gloria) Kelly, all of McDonald.

She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Wilma Shedlock of Burgettstown; and her dog, Zack.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Emma Grant and Thomas and Helen Kelly.

Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery.

