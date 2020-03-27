Amy M. Morris, 65, of Jefferson, died Monday, March 23, 2020, in Uniontown, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.

She was born October 8, 1954, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Ewing and Erma Hewitt Miller.

Amy was a 1972 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School, raised in the Paisley area and had been a member of the Sugar Grove Baptist Church.

She was a graduate of Durbin Secretarial School in Uniontown and the George Meany Labor Studies College.

Amy was a life-long supporter for labor unions. She worked for the United Mine Workers of America, the Teamsters and retired from the AFL-CIO as a field mobilization administrator in Falls Church, Va.

On November 27, 1981 she married Doug Morris, who survives.

Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel (Ashley) Morris of Jefferson; a granddaughter, Daisy Morris; two sisters, Kay Zoldos of Leesburg, Va. and Jo Jefferson of Mt. Washington.

Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, the services are private and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ( ), or the Pittsburgh Chapter, 2835 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.