Amy Sue Doria, 54, of Washington, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in her home.

She was born September 8, 1965, in Washington, a daughter of Phyllis Doria of Washington and the late Earl Doria.

Ms. Doria graduated from Washington High School, Washington & Jefferson College with a bachelor of art's degree in music, and Waynesburg University with a master's degree in business administration.

She previously worked as an administrator for Blueprints, formerly Community Action Southwest.

Ms. Doria loved to sing. A member of "The Accidentals," she released two CDs with the group. She also was involved in local theater productions and played the organ for many local churches.

Ms. Doria loved her dogs, Cole, Tank and Remi, who will miss her greatly.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a daughter, Abby Neal of Bridgeville; three sisters, Judy (Jim) Wheeler of Washington, Mary Ellen (Carl) Grebner of South Park and Julie (Mark) Helbling of Bellevue; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her best friend, Joe Janflone.

Deceased is a brother, Robert Doria.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 13, in Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Darwin Collins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western Pennsylvania ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209, or Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

