Anasthsia Marie "Annie" Rhome, 36, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in UPMC-McGee Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born December 12, 1983, in Washington, a daughter of Kevin Emerick (Lori) of Washington and Pam Adkins Emerick of Strabane.

Annie was a 2003 graduate of Bentworth High School.

She had worked at the Connellsville Walmart.

Annie enjoyed mechanics and listening to music and was very devoted to her children.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are two daughters, Zoey Glover and Izzy Rhome; three sisters, Melanie Crouser of Belmont, Ohio, Jessica Stallard (Mike Snyder) of Uniontown and Jalacie Emerick (Matthew Thigpen) of Buffalo, N.Y.; two brothers, Elijah and Caleb Emerick of Washington; maternal grandparents Mel and Janet Adkins of Strabane; stepfather Brian Crouser of Scenery Hill; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Two brothers are deceased, Kevin Emerick Jr., who passed away shortly after her on January 21, and Christopher Stallard, who passed away in 2008.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 25, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.