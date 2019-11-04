Andrea Lee Franks, 74, of Washington, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Washington Hospital.

She was born September 10, 1945, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Andrew Sigwalt and Marie Barber Sigwalt.

Andrea was a graduate of German Township High School. She also received her bachelor's degree in nursing from West Liberty College and Washington Hospital School of Nursing.

She went on to work her entire career at Washington Hospital on the medical surgical floor, emergency room, quality control and the case management department, retiring in 2010 after 44 years of service.

Andrea was a member of First Christian Church in Washington.

She loved mystery novels and traveling to New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Andrea was a member of the Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron, Deputy Matron, State Grand Chapter Star Point and served on numerous committees in the Eastern Star. She also volunteered at the Washington Hospital.

On June 10, 1967, she married Thomas Lee Franks, who died February 11, 2008.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin Reed (Sherry) Franks of Washington and Keith Andrew (Denise Beck) of Washington; a brother, Ronald (Alberta) Sigwalt of Olney, Md.; a granddaughter, Grace Ann Franks; one niece; two nephews and numerous cousins; close friends (like a sister) MaryAnna McNeel of Washington and Donna Stemski of Washington.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7, with the Rev. Stephen Smythers officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens Mausoleum.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 615 E. Beau St., Washington, PA 15301 or the Eastern Star – Washington Chapter, 44 West Wheeling St., Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneral Home.com.