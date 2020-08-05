1/1
Andrèe Mauricette Riley
1927 - 2020
Andrèe Mauricette Riley, 93, of Washington, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Premier Health Care.

She was born August 2, 1927, in Ligugè, France, a daughter of the late Robert Lezay and Olga Carreau Lezay.

After graduating high school, she attended trade school in France to be a seamstress.

Crocheting and bingo were her passions in life.

On January 14, 1946, she married John W. Riley Sr., who died June 6, 1997.

Surviving are three daughters, Rose Marie (Jim) Bayne of Washington, Charmaine (David) Rush of North Carolina and Ila LaPosta of Washington; 12 grandchildren, Staci Murphy, Jim Bayne, Amy Rush, David Rush, Jennifer O'Neill, Keaton Rush, John Riley III, Carrie Jones, Rob Findling, Anita Mellish, Becky LaPosta, Clayton LaPosta Jr.; 18 great-grandchildren.

Deceased is a son, John W. Riley Jr.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
