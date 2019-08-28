Andrew C. Hete, 62, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in his residence.

He was born June 11, 1957, in Washington, a son of the late Andrew Jr. and Anna Marie Duke Hete. Andy was a paramedic and had formerly been employed by Ambulance and Chair Service of Washington as well as Burgettstown Ambulance Service. He was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School class of 1975 and a Catholic who lived most of his life in Houston and Washington. Andy enjoyed hunting and fishing but mostly loved time with his beloved grandson Logan.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Brian and wife Kim; grandchildren Christian, Gabby and Logan; sister-in-law Wendy and brother-in-law Daryl "Ray" Waychoff; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Andy was the last of his immediate family. Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his son, Andrew C. Hete Jr. who died May 14, 2008; brother Anthony John Hete, who died May 2, 2012; and his sister Kathryn A. Waychoff who died January 9, 2019.

Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Joseph P. Salandra owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. Interment in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Family suggest, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.