Andrew Florian "Pappy" Csuhta, 68, of Cecil, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019, in his home.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition.