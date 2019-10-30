Andrew Florian Csuhta (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Coleman - Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA
15321
(724)-745-9510
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
Coleman - Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Cecil, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Cecil, PA
Obituary
Andrew Florian "Pappy" Csuhta, 68, of Cecil, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 6, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Andrew and Margaret Slovik Csuhta.

Andrew served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard at the 711th AWR in Moon Township.

He was a member of St. Mary Parish, Cecil American Legion and a 50-year member of the Croation Fraternal Union. He enjoyed being a mechanic and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved watching car shows on TV, along with game shows, golf and Pittsburgh sports. Andy was a teller of jokes and loved making people laugh at any chance he got.

He worked at Anderson Equipment, Bridgeville, was a truck driver and a heavy equipment operator for Teamsters Local 341, working around the Tri-State area. He owned and operated My Brother's Place in Cecil with his wife for 21 years.

Surviving are wife Kathleen Fetcko Csuhta of Cecil; daughter Jodi (Gregg) Zegarelli of Upper St. Clair; special son and nephew, Ron (Megan) Irwin of Cecil; three granddaughters, Bria, Ella and Anna Zegarelli of Upper St. Clair; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his dog, Savannah Joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Diane Gray and Dona Irwin.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cecil, with Father Dennis Yurochko officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
