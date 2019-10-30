Andrew Florian "Pappy" Csuhta, 68, of Cecil, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 6, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Andrew and Margaret Slovik Csuhta.

Andrew served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard at the 711th AWR in Moon Township.

He was a member of St. Mary Parish, Cecil American Legion and a 50-year member of the Croation Fraternal Union. He enjoyed being a mechanic and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved watching car shows on TV, along with game shows, golf and Pittsburgh sports. Andy was a teller of jokes and loved making people laugh at any chance he got.

He worked at Anderson Equipment, Bridgeville, was a truck driver and a heavy equipment operator for Teamsters Local 341, working around the Tri-State area. He owned and operated My Brother's Place in Cecil with his wife for 21 years.

Surviving are wife Kathleen Fetcko Csuhta of Cecil; daughter Jodi (Gregg) Zegarelli of Upper St. Clair; special son and nephew, Ron (Megan) Irwin of Cecil; three granddaughters, Bria, Ella and Anna Zegarelli of Upper St. Clair; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his dog, Savannah Joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Diane Gray and Dona Irwin.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cecil, with Father Dennis Yurochko officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.