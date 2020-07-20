Andrew H. Rudy, 81, of Eighty Four, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born February 25, 1939, in Daisytown, a son of the late Michael and Julia Seman Rudy.

After graduating from California High School, Andy joined the US Navy where he served our country for twenty three years earning the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He was employed as a machinist for Hallmor Machine Inc. in Bethel Park where he retired after twenty three years of service. Andy was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela and served as groundskeeper and head of maintenance for both the school and church. He was a member of the Mid-Mon Valley Shipmates and was the Deputy Grand Knight of St. Damien of Molokai Knights of Columbus Council 2600 and a 4th degree Knight of the Bishop Phelan Assembly.

Andy will truly be missed by his family, friends, church family and community for his unconditional generosity and dedication to serving the Lord.

He is survived by three sons, Lance (Billie Jo) Rudy of West Newton, Mark Rudy of Richeyville, Jedediah Rudy of Eighty Four; daughter, Deniese (Vance) Conway of Crestview, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; sister, Helen Cook of Ill.; brother, Paul Rudy of Coal Center.

In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Markovich Rudy who died April 16, 2015; son, Andrew Arthur Livingston; infant twins, David E. and Evette M. Rudy; four brothers, Michael, George, Joseph and John Rudy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Monongahela. Interment will follow in Mt Calvary Cemetery, Coal Center with military honors conducted by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063 to help with funeral expenses. Donations are being accepted at the funeral home or online at www.fundthefuneral.com.

The Mid-Mon Valley Shipmates will conduct a two bell ceremony at 3 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home. The Bishop Phelan Assembly will conduct a prayer service at 8 p.m. Monday evening in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com