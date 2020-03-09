Dr. Andrew J. Spalla, DMD, 85, of Aiken, S.C., passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in The Hills of Cumberland Village, Aiken.

He was born October 30, 1934, in Pittsburgh, a son of Andrew and Ann Haley Spalla.

He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army for over six years, achieving the rank of major. Dr. Spalla was a 1962 graduate of the School of Dental Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, and a 1972 graduate of the College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University (Orthodontics).

Dr. Spalla was a self-employed orthodontist in private practice.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia A. Patterson Spalla of Aiken; four children, James A. Spalla of Lebanon, Ohio, David R. Spalla (Stephanie) of Mason, Ohio, Linda D. Spalla of Lebanon, Ohio and Andrea L. Bollinger (Art) of Centerville, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Linda L. Hurd of Cool, Calif., and Karen K. Hurd Ward of Dillon, Mont.; four stepgrandchildren; and a stepgreat-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by sisters Grace DelRe and Mary Lou Fetter.

At the request of Dr. Spalla, visitation and funeral services were private.

Arrangements are in the care of Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, Canonsburg.

