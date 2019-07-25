Andrew "Butch" Kasavich, 81, of Washington, died peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born July 19, 1938, in Washington, a son of the late Anthony T. and Jennie Wrubleski Kasavich.

Mr. Kasavich attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and Trinity High School. He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Mr. Kasavich was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He was employed for 25 years as an assembly plant manager for the Ford Motor Company in Chicago, Ill. Mr. Kasavich was a Third Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1846 in Chicago and was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #22 in Washington. He enjoyed gold panning, gardening, fishing and sailing on wind jammers. Most of all, Mr. Kasavich enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the times spent with his great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On January 19, 1991, he married Phyllis J. Hustava, who survives. The couple had renewed their vows twice since they were married. Also surviving are a son, Christopher Kasavich; two daughters, Melodie Petrey and Andrea Jo Kasavich; two stepsons, Lennie Cartee and Michael Chastel; a stepdaughter, Nichole Clemens; a brother, Tony Kas; and a sister, Regina Plummer. Ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kasavich was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy, Mike and Donny Kasavich.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 26, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Claysville. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.