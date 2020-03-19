Andrew Lasosky, 78, of Fredericktown, Centerville Borough, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 23, 1941, in Daisytown, a son of the late Andrew and Ann Vrabel Lasosky.

Mr. Lasosky was a 1959 graduate of California Area High School.

He was employed for 20 years as an underground coal miner with J&L Steel and A.T. Massey at the Vesta 5 mine.

Andrew was a member of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish Richeyville Campus, United Mine Workers of America and Trout Unlimited Chestnut Ridge.

Mr. Lasosky enjoyed hunting and was an avid fly fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast.

Surviving are two sons, Barry Lasosky (Lori) of Centerville and Douglas Lasosky of Waynesburg; one daughter, Tiffany Pesto (Tony) of Washington.

Decease are his wife, Nadine Lasosky, who died August 1, 2014; one sister, Ann Carol Toth and brother-in-law Bob Toth.

Services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.