Andrew Mehalic Jr., 87, of Oakdale, formerly of Imperial, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 8, 1933, in Imperial, a son of the late Andrew Mehalic Sr. and Minnie Woldinski.

Mr. Mehalic was a proud Koren War Army veteran. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a crane operator at Union Electric Steel Co. He enjoyed golfing, collecting guns and was a gun shooter-not hunter.

He was an award-winning athlete at West Allegheny High School. He also enjoyed recreational flying and owned his own plane at one time.

Surviving are his daughters, Shari Mehalic of McDonald, Janene (Dale) Masquelier of McDonald and Andrea (Darrin) Cinna of Oakdale; grandchildren Neil Masquelier, Cydnee (Michael) Allen, Jon Cinna, Dena (Jay) Teyssier, Jace Cinna and William Cinna; his great-grandchildren, Scout Allen, Dylan Teyssier and Kasey Teyssier.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Maximovich; and his twin brother, William Mehalic.

All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc. and Crematory, 305 Main Street, Imperial (724-695-2800). Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.