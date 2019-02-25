Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew P. Katlubeck Jr..

Andrew P. Katlubeck Jr., 80, of Bethel Park, died Friday, February 22, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ceglarski; loving father of Andy Paul Katlubeck III, Laura (Ronnie Yarkosky) and Denise Dinkfelt (Terry); son of the late Andy "Ribs" and Anna Katlubeck; brother of Charlotte Block (Danny) and the late Anna Mae Sedora; and Pap of Cory Dinkfelt and Jenna Dinkfelt. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Andy retired from Irvin Works. He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping at Moraine Camplands with family and friends.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road, Library. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 28, in St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. In honor of Andy, please wear your Steelers clothing.

